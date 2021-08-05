Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Italy wins US case as it seeks to reclaim marble statue

By COLLEEN BARRY
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

MILAN — (AP) — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer.

A U.S. district court in New York on Monday threw out a suit seeking to lift Italy's immunity brought by the Safani Gallery, which paid $152,625 in 2017 for the sculpture depicting the head of Alexander the Great dating Augustan Age of 300 B.C.

The judge rebuffed several attempts by the gallery to argue that Italy’s behavior had forfeited its protection under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

The case pits Italy's patrimony law, designed to protect its considerable cultural heritage, against Safani's claims of being a just and bona fide buyer of a statue that had long been on the art market.

The statue remains in the possession of the Manhattan district attorney's office, which seized it in February 2018 after an Italian cultural official spotted the gallery's listing and Italy claimed it had been stolen.

Italy’s art squad, a section of the paramilitary carabinieri dedicated to protecting Italy’s cultural heritage, declined to comment on the case. The Culture Ministry also did not respond to requests for comment.

Leila Amineddoleh, who represented Italy, said the ruling sends a strong message to auction houses and dealers who want to weaken sovereign countries' attempts to reclaim cultural patrimony that finds its way onto the art market.

She said it was the third case in recent years that involved dealers attempting to sue foreign governments for communicating about suspicious items. "All three have been dismissed,'' she said.

In its suit, the Safani Gallery claimed to have investigated the head’s provenance, “and came to believe that the head was neither stolen property nor otherwise subject to another’s claim of rightful ownership.”

David Schoen, who represents the Safani Gallery, said that his client is a “bona fide, good-faith purchaser" and that the district attorney's office had said in a court document that the gallery's “due diligence serves as a model.”

Schoen said Italy previously had never made any claim that the piece had been stolen, noting that the statue “had been widely advertised and displayed for decades at fairs and auctions attended by Italian authorities.”

The lawyer said he will submit an amended complaint, and if necessary appeal.

Schoen said that Italy, by claiming the statue had been stolen and seeking its return through U.S. law enforcement, was avoiding going to court to determine “who owns lawful title to the piece.”

“That should trouble every honest American citizen — dealer or collector — based on the facts of this case,” he said.

If Italy was determined to be the owner in a court case, then the Safani Gallery would be entitled to just compensation under international conventions, Schoen said.

According to a court filing, the marble antiquity was unearthed at the Roman Forum during a state-sponsored excavation and moved to the Antiquarium Forense museum before being listed as lost in 1960.

At issue in the case is the date of excavation — whether it was before Italy's patrimony law protecting cultural heritage was enacted and applied, or after.

The gallery’s suit argued, in part, that the district attorney’s office in seizing the statue was acting as Italy’s agent, which would have forfeited Italy's immunity as it acted without proof the statue was stolen. But the court said there was no evidence Italy “controlled the actions of the DA’s office.”

“Indeed, Italy’s relationship to the DA’s office is analogous to someone who reports a crime, or that something was stolen from them,’’ the judge wrote.

In a similar suit, Amineddoleh also represented Greece, which was sued by Sotheby’s after it asked the auction house to withdraw an 8th century Corinthian bronze horse from an auction where it was valued at up to $250,000. Sotheby’s claimed Greece was acting as a commercial entity by trying to stop the sale and thus not protected from lawsuits.

Greece lost in 2019, but won on appeal.

“An appeals court said no, Greece was acting in furtherance of its patrimony law,” Amineddoleh said, referring to a law to protect its antiquities from being stolen and trafficked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Auction#Manhattan#Antiquities#Milan#Ap#Italian#Carabinieri#The Culture Ministry#The Safani Gallery#American#The Roman Forum#Sotheby#Corinthian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
Tennissemoball.com

Italy wins rematch with US in men's Olympic water polo

TOKYO (AP) -- Francesco Di Fulvio and Italy won the 2019 world championship in men's water polo, establishing themselves as gold medal contenders for the Olympics. Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived. A year after the Games were supposed to occur, Di Fulvio sees a wide-open competition in Tokyo. "We are...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was almost unchanged at 5,140 from 5,143 on Friday. Italy has registered 127,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in...
WorldArkansas Online

Court favors Italy in artwork dispute

MILAN — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue that it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer. A U.S. district court in New York on Monday threw out a suit seeking to...
PhotographyGreenwichTime

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

July 30 – Aug. 5, 2021. From multiple wildfires in Greece and Turkey, to dancing outdoors after months of COVID-19 restrictions in France and a crash at the Hungary Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
ProtestsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

For 4th week, protesters in France decry virus pass rules

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday for a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues. The demonstrations came two days after France’s Constitutional...
PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Cyprus: what is Elam, the far-right nationalist party seeking success after the demise of Golden Dawn?

A new shadow looms over Cypriot politics. Not much is known about the country’s far right, but Elam’s recent gains in the May 2021 general election put the party on the map for good. Elam originally started in 2008 as a sub-division of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn but ended up splitting off and changing its name to National People’s Front (ELAM), apparently for legal reasons.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

French court approves COVID-19 health pass to go into effect Monday

A French constitutional court ruled in favor of the government requiring COVID-19 health passes for citizens attempting to enter restaurants, bars and other venues. The Constitutional Council ruled Thursday the passes were legal for trains, restaurants, bars and other venues, The Associated Press reported. Passes can even be required for hospitals in some instances.
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Olympic Latest: Italy wins 4x100 relay gold

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Italy has surprisingly won the men’s 4x100-meter relay to give Marcell Jacobs his second gold medal of the Tokyo Games. Jacobs won the men’s...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Sportswantedinmilan.com

Italy wins Olympic gold medal for sailing

Italy strikes gold again as nation beats its overall medal count from last two Olympic games. Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti have won gold in the Nacra 17 mixed class sailing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday. The race at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour saw Great Britain...
ReligionBirmingham Star

Ferapontov Monastery: Treasure in the Russian North

Historian and architecture expert William Brumfield discovers a unique UNESCO World Heritage site. In the summer of 1909, Russian chemist and photographer Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky traveled along the Mariinsky Waterway, which connects St. Petersburg via the Sheksna River with the Volga River Basin. Kirillov. St. Kirill Belozersk Monastery. Southeast view with...
EnvironmentTimes Daily

Thousands flee fires in Greece, Turkey; some rescued by sea

DROSOPIGI, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

West African court to rule on Venezuelan's extradition to US

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A protracted legal battle over the extradition from Cape Verde to the United States of a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro comes to a head next week. The West African country’s Constitutional Court is due to rule on the case August 13. Alex Saab was arrested in the former Portuguese colony last June. He was detained when his jet made a refueling stop on the small island chain. Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges. Saab and fought extradition, claiming diplomatic immunity and arguing that the case against him has a political motive.
Photographysandiegouniontribune.com

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
Photographyharrisondaily.com

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
SportsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Olympic Latest: French women beat ROC for handball gold

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. France has beaten the Russian Olympic Committee 30-25 for the gold medal in women’s handball. Scores were level at 16-16 midway through the second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy