Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north

By RAHIM FAIEZ, TAMEEM AKHGAR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan air force carried out more airstrikes against Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, as the insurgent force made additional gains in the country’s north.

A defense ministry statement said air strikes were carried out across the country, including in the southern Helmand province, where the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah is being fiercely contested. The Taliban control of nine of the city’s 10 police districts.

Residents in Lashkar Gah reported heavy bombing near the government radio and television station, which is under Taliban control. Several wedding halls and a guesthouse of the provincial governor’s are all located near the radio and television station.

Dr. Sher Ali Shaker, head of Helmand’s public health department said that in past 24 hours at least three civilians were killed and 40 more including women and children were wounded during battles in Lashkar Gah city.

In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of most of the provincial capital of Sar-e-Pul, the head of its council, Mohammad Noor Rahmani said. In recent months, the group has gained control of dozens of districts across several provinces in the north.

Meanwhile, Jawzjan province in the north remains under a three-month Taliban attack, with most of it’s districts having surrendered to the Taliban without a fight. The stronghold of Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord, it has lost eight out of ten districts to the insurgents, who continue to advance on the capital, Shibirghan city.

Dustom returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday and plans to lead the fight in Shibirghan after an agreement with President Ashraf Ghani, his spokesman Ehsan Nero said.

In the west, Taliban attacked seven different parts of Herat city but were defeated, said Jelani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Farhad said that three Afghan security personnel were killed and four others wounded in the firefights, while dozens of Taliban fighters were also killed in the battles on Wednesday night.

Dr. Arif Jalali of Herat Hospital said that one civilian was killed and 12 more were wounded in fighting in Heart city over the past 24 hours.

The Taliban onslaught seems to have intensified with the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops in late April. As attacks intensify, Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with increasing air strikes, aided by the United States. This has raised growing concerns about civilian casualties across the country.

“We can tell you that we are deeply concerned about the safety and protection of people in Lashkar Gah, in the south, where tens of thousands of people could be trapped by fighting,” Stephane Dujarric, the United Nations spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We, along with our humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, are assessing needs and responding in the south, as access allows,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Civilian Casualties#Ap#Helmand#Uzbek#Herat Hospital#Nato#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
Worlddallassun.com

94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): Over 90 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists were killed; and 16 others suffered injuries in security operations conducted by Afghan forces in the past 24 hours in the city of Lashkar Gah, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Last week, heavy fighting erupted between Taliban...
Middle Eastphiladelphiaherald.com

30 Pak nationals among Taliban terrorists in airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): As many as 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province. The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city on Friday killed a total of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan war: Taliban capture regional capital Zaranj

A city in southwestern Afghanistan has become the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban since the militants launched a sweeping offensive earlier this year. Local officials said the Taliban had captured Zaranj, in Nimroz province, in a major blow to government forces. The insurgents continue to make rapid...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan war: Sheberghan falls to Taliban, militants say

The Taliban say they have taken control of the city of Sheberghan in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan. An Afghan defence ministry spokesman told the BBC government forces were still in the city and would clear out the Taliban "soon". This is the second regional capital to fall to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take southern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan’s government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid significant Taliban advances. In a...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "45 Taliban terrorists including...
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Dawa Khan Menapal assassinated in Kabul

The director of Afghanistan's media and information centre has been assassinated by Taliban militants in the capital, Kabul. Dawa Khan Menapal was killed by gunmen on Darul Aman Road in the capital, reports said. The Taliban said he had been "punished for his deeds". It came as local officials said...
WorldDerrick

Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy