Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

Via www.blackpress.com – NNPA NEWSWIRE — “I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges that businesses face in securing insurance and benefits for their companies and employees,” says Isiah Thomas, Chairman, and CEO, ISIAH International LLC. “We have formed ISIAH Insurance with the goal of addressing that need. I am excited to be in partnership with the HUB International and Forest Capital Management teams. Their products and customer service are world-class and allow us to provide the feel of a local business with the support of a national provider.”