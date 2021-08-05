Cancel
Business

Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

By Jellysmack
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazanov will lead international business development for the tech-driven creator company. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, announces the addition of Youri Hazanov to its leadership team as Head of International. Hazanov joins the fast-growing tech business with a decade of experience after overseeing the international launch of YouTube in over 20 countries.

