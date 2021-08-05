Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Moscow, Delhi, Bangkok, Santiago, Tokyo - Indian hockey's rollercoaster 41-year ride

By Debayan Sen
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia have won their 12th medal in men's hockey, defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match in Tokyo. It's their first medal in 41 years, and perhaps the celebrations might seem a little out of sync for a bronze earned by a nation with eight gold medals. But why...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey India#Delhi#South India#Asian#Madras#Ihf#World Series Hockey#Wsh#The Hockey India League#Hil#Pr Sreejesh#The World League Final#Fih#Champions Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Argentina
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Dutch Airline KLM in Hot Water After Five Olympic Athletes On The Same Flight to Tokyo Test Positive for COVID-19

The hope of Olympic glory for five Dutch athletes has been dashed after they tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo, disqualifying them from taking part in the Olympic Games and sending them straight into isolation. But the matter of just where and when these five athletes were infected has left Dutch flag carrier KLM facing awkward questions and insisting it didn’t happen on one of its flights.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
WorldESPN

Hockey: India men beat Germany to win bronze, first Olympic medal in 41 years

The Indian men's hockey team mounted a fightback for the ages to beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, for their first hockey medal at the Games since 1980, when they won the last of their eight Olympic gold medals. Following the medals of Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and an assured medal for wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, this will be India's fifth medal at the Tokyo Games.
SportsESPN

Hockey: India women make quarterfinals after 41 years

The Indian women's hockey team qualified for the Olympic quarterfinals after 41 years, as they beat South Africa 4-3 and later defending champions Great Britain blanked Ireland 2-0, ensuring India's passage into the next round. India finished their group A league proceedings in fourth place with six points, riding on...
WorldFrankfort Times

India ends 41-year drought with Olympic field hockey medal

TOKYO (AP) — The celebrations started simultaneously in Tokyo and across India for a bronze medal that’s taken 41 years to forge. For the most successful nation in Olympic field hockey competition, India’s 5-4 victory over Germany in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Games was celebrated like a gold.
WorldESPN

On Tokyo turf, Indian hockey rekindles romance with glorious past

The yell at the end. Primal. Raw. Loud. Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh had been shouting his throat hoarse all game long in that Indian goal. All tournament long, in fact. Nothing, though, could match the decibel count on that last yell. Leading Germany 5-4, Sreejesh had pulled off yet another save...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Huge wave of celebration in India as men’s hockey team win first medal in 41 years

A wave of celebration has gripped India after the men’s hockey team made a roaring return to the podium after 41 years amid an overall tepid performance of the country at the Tokyo Olympics.India beat Germany 5-4 in a nail-biting match to claim Olympic bronze on Thursday after they lost two matches against Australia and Belgium.The remarkable moment for the country had its prime minister, president, Olympians, and celebrities heaping praise for the team, many calling it a “historic” win.At the Oi hockey stadium in Tokyo, the scenes were emotional as tears of joy rolled down the eyes of...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Five Australian hockey players breach Covid rules

Five members of Australia's men's Olympic hockey team have been disciplined after breaching Covid rules to buy alcohol in the national team's latest embarrassment at Tokyo 2020. The players left the Olympic village on Friday. The incident comes after Australia's men's rugby sevens and rowing teams were found to have...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, August 6

TOKYO — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, August 6, at the Tokyo Games:. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.
SportsESPN

Norway men beat Russia for beach v'ball gold; Qatar bronze

TOKYO --  Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the mens beach volleyball gold medal match on Saturday, earning Norways first Olympic medal in the sport. The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatars victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium  and all six players  are first-time medalists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy