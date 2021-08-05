Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Russia to deploy long-range bombers in drills near Afghan border - report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will deploy four Tu-22M3 supersonic strategic bombers in drills near the Afghan border in Uzbekistan, Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

The bombers will fly to the drill site from the Russian city of Saratov and will be accompanied by MiG-29 fighter jets from the Uzbek air force during the drill, the ministry said. The exercise takes place against the background of a deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan as U.S.-led forces pull out of the country after a 20-year deployment.

