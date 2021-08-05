Ready or not, Arizona quarterbacks brace for ‘epic competition’ during training camp
They entered the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center together for Arizona football media day. They sat on opposite sides of the field during interviews. Quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer are roommates. They’re also combatants. Their friendship, which predates their time as Wildcats, is one of many fascinating variables in a QB battle that will be the focal point of UA training camp.www.chatsports.com
