Edward Olivares homered, Emmanuel Rivera provided a two-run double, and the Kansas City Royals held on for a 3-2 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch (2-3) did not need any additional run support as he limited the White Sox to one run on four hits in five innings. The highly touted rookie walked two and struck out seven for his third quality start in a row.