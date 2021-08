On June 25, 1973, former White House counsel John Dean shocked the nation at the Senate Watergate Committee hearings when he revealed the wrongdoing in President Richard Nixon’s White House, ranging from money laundering to coverups. “I began by telling the president,” Dean recounted, “that there was a cancer growing on the presidency, and if the cancer was not removed, the president himself would be killed by it.” His testimony accelerated the search for corruption, culminating in Nixon’s resignation.