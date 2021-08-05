Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bIOIvJv00

The Afghan air force carried out more airstrikes against Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, as the insurgent force made additional gains in the country's north.

A defense ministry statement said air strikes were carried out across the country, including in the southern Helmand province, where the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah is being fiercely contested. The Taliban control of nine of the city's 10 police districts.

Residents in Lashkar Gah reported heavy bombing near the government radio and television station, which is under Taliban control. Several wedding halls and a guesthouse of the provincial governor's are all located near the radio and television station.

Dr. Sher Ali Shaker, head of Helmand's public health department said that in past 24 hours at least three civilians were killed and 40 more including women and children were wounded during battles in Lashkar Gah city.

In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of most of the provincial capital of Sar-e-Pul, the head of its council, Mohammad Noor Rahmani said. In recent months, the group has gained control of dozens of districts across several provinces in the north.

Meanwhile, Jawzjan province in the north remains under a three-month Taliban attack, with most of it's districts having surrendered to the Taliban without a fight. The stronghold of Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord, it has lost eight out of ten districts to the insurgents, who continue to advance on the capital, Shibirghan city.

Dustom returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday and plans to lead the fight in Shibirghan after an agreement with President Ashraf Ghani, his spokesman Ehsan Nero said.

In the west, Taliban attacked seven different parts of Herat city but were defeated, said Jelani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Farhad said that three Afghan security personnel were killed and four others wounded in the firefights, while dozens of Taliban fighters were also killed in the battles on Wednesday night.

Dr. Arif Jalali of Herat Hospital said that one civilian was killed and 12 more were wounded in fighting in Heart city over the past 24 hours.

The Taliban onslaught seems to have intensified with the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops in late April. As attacks intensify, Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with increasing air strikes, aided by the United States. This has raised growing concerns about civilian casualties across the country.

“We can tell you that we are deeply concerned about the safety and protection of people in Lashkar Gah, in the south, where tens of thousands of people could be trapped by fighting,” Stephane Dujarric, the United Nations spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We, along with our humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, are assessing needs and responding in the south, as access allows,” he said.

Comments / 10

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Civilian Casualties#Helmand#Uzbek#Herat Hospital#Nato#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at...
MilitaryNew York Post

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of American strategic airpower since 1952, were flying into Afghanistan from al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Times of London reported, citing Defense Department sources.
Worlddallassun.com

94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): Over 90 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists were killed; and 16 others suffered injuries in security operations conducted by Afghan forces in the past 24 hours in the city of Lashkar Gah, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Last week, heavy fighting erupted between Taliban...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Middle Eastphiladelphiaherald.com

30 Pak nationals among Taliban terrorists in airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): As many as 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province. The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city on Friday killed a total of...
WorldRebel Yell

Afghanistan | Famous warlord returns home to fight the Taliban

(Kabul) The famous warlord Abdul Rachid Dostom has returned to Afghanistan, his entourage announced on Thursday as the Taliban increased pressure on his stronghold of Sheberghan (north) and several other major cities. Marshal Dostom, who had been in Turkey for several months, presumably for treatment, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

A Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will not be Joe Biden's fault

At the end of August, if all goes according to schedule, the final American troops will depart Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.S. war there began. And if current military trends are any indication, the Taliban may soon be back in control. A massive explosion rocked Kabul, the capital...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan war: Taliban capture regional capital Zaranj

A city in southwestern Afghanistan has become the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban since the militants launched a sweeping offensive earlier this year. Local officials said the Taliban had captured Zaranj, in Nimroz province, in a major blow to government forces. The insurgents continue to make rapid...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan war: Sheberghan falls to Taliban, militants say

The Taliban say they have taken control of the city of Sheberghan in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan. An Afghan defence ministry spokesman told the BBC government forces were still in the city and would clear out the Taliban "soon". This is the second regional capital to fall to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take southern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan’s government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid significant Taliban advances. In a...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Notorious Afghan Warlord Returns To Fight For Besieged Home

Infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum has returned to Afghanistan as the Taliban inch closer to taking control of his longtime stronghold in the north and fight for control of a string of cities elsewhere. Ehsan Nero, a spokesman for the former army paratrooper, told AFP that Dostum arrived in Kabul...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Taliban assassinates top Afghan media officer and government spokesperson in Kabul

The head of the Afghan government’s media department has been shot dead in Kabul, the latest in a series of assassinations by the Taliban of those who oppose them as the Islamist group insists it is committed to ‘peace talks’ to end the conflict. A persistent critic of human rights abuses by the Taliban, Dawa Khan Menapal was murdered on the Darul Aman Road in the capital as he left Friday prayers.Mr Menapal, who was the deputy presidential spokesman from 2016 to 2020 had more than 142,000 Twitter followers. He had been warned by jihadists in the past that...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Resurgent Taliban takes provincial capital, kills Afghan government spokesman

The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday, dealing twin high-profile blows to the Western-backed administration. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the hardline Islamists because of a lack of reinforcements from...

Comments / 10

Community Policy