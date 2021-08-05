Cancel
Make Second Contact With the Star Trek: Lower Decks T-Shirt Club

By StarTrek.com Staff
StarTrek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Star Trek: Lower Decks are in for a treat — Emmy award winning animation house Titmouse is back with its exclusive T-shirt club featuring ten new designs inspired by the upcoming second season of the series. Starting today, fans can sign up for the full season subscription (for $200 and gets you all 10 tees + 11th Bonus shirt), which includes an 11th bonus shirt — or they can purchase each shirt individually as they drop alongside the episodes starting Aug 12th. All 11 original designs are from the artists of Lower Decks, and are only available until sold out. The chance to sign up for the full subscription will only last until episode 2 airs. You can subscribe here.

