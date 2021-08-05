Cancel
Bend, OR

Regional job fair set for Aug. 10

By Madras Pioneer
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The job fair is from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Bend Church of the Nazarene parking lot

St. Charles Health System and Express Employment's are co-hosting a job fair to fill more than 1,000 jobs in Central Oregon.

The job fair is from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Bend Church of the Nazarene parking lot, 1270 NE 27th St. in Bend.

There will be immediate in-person interviews with as soon as next-day placements. This is an opportunity for job seekers to get connected with jobs in all of Central Oregon with one application or interview. Applicants will have the opportunity to learn about current job openings and interview in person or from the comfort of their vehicle.

Whether individuals are looking for a full-time position, part-time work, or a more flexible schedule, Express can place individuals in a wide range of jobs that meet their employment goals, including office services, light industrial, skilled trades and professional positions.

