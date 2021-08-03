Cancel
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County resident competes in national forum for business innovation

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfUBY_0bIOFrXY00
Jim DeLany (far left, red tie) traveled to New York to learn about business innovation and development.

ROCKINGHAM — This summer, Jim DeLany, a student at Marlboro Academy, joined outstanding high school students from across the country to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Business Innovation at Saint John’s University in New York.

NYLF Business Innovation — 6 Days to Startup is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. The Business Innovation program is specifically designed to provide high school students with a foundation in business while developing the skills to lead the next innovative revolution.

Jim, a rising Senior at Marlboro Academy in Bennettsville, SC, is a member of the National Beta Club, Interact Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He also enjoys participating in varsity basketball, cross-country and golf.

Jim was one of 300 students to participate and gain hands-on-business and startup experience. He participated in in professional site visits at Princeton, Columbia and University of Pennsylvania where he discovered the insider knowledge and skills needed to begin to chart a career path. While attending the program, Jim discovered a passion for entrepreneurship and innovation by competing in an exciting startup-style simulation that took him from ideation to product launch and challenged him to make critical decisions of an entrepreneur.

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.

