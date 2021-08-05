Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Afghan air force carried out more airstrikes against Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, as the insurgent force made additional gains in the country's north.

The European Union, United Nations and Human Rights Watch urged both sides to avoid causing civilian casualties as the fighting rages on. The Taliban has been on the offensive in recent months, as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. They have taken vast swaths of land and have now turned their guns on larger urban centers.

A defense ministry statement said air strikes were carried out across the country, including in the southern Helmand province, where the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah is being fiercely contested. The Taliban control of nine of the city's 10 police districts.

Residents in Lashkar Gah reported heavy bombing near the government radio and television station, which is under Taliban control. Several wedding halls and a guesthouse of the provincial governor are located near the radio and television station.

The fighting has driven thousands of people from Kandahar and Helmand provinces in the south to seek refuge in Kandahar city, which is under siege by the Taliban. Government forces control only three of Kandahar province's 17 districts.

The battle for the city remains at stalemate despite days of ground and air operations. Most of the markets are closed, and people in the four displacement camps lack proper access to water under a scorching sun.

In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban have taken control of most of the provincial capital of Sar-e-Pul, the head of its council, Mohammad Noor Rahmani said. In recent months, the group has gained control of dozens of districts across several provinces in the north.

Meanwhile, Jawzjan province in the north remains under a three-month Taliban attack. The stronghold of Marshal Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord, it has lost eight out of ten districts to the insurgents, who continue to advance on the capital, Shibirghan city.

The Taliban onslaught seems to have intensified with the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops in late April. As attacks intensify, Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with increasing air strikes, aided by the United States. This has raised growing concerns about civilian casualties across the country.

“We can tell you that we are deeply concerned about the safety and protection of people in Lashkar Gah, in the south, where tens of thousands of people could be trapped by fighting,” Stephane Dujarric, the United Nations spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We, along with our humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, are assessing needs and responding in the south, as access allows,” he said.

People living in urban centers have stared a campaign in support of Afghan forces and saying no to violence in country shouting “Allahu Akbar” God is great starting from western Herat and continues to different other provinces.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Civilian Casualties#Kabul#Helmand Province#The European Union#Nato#Uzbek#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryNew York Post

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of American strategic airpower since 1952, were flying into Afghanistan from al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Times of London reported, citing Defense Department sources.
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "45 Taliban terrorists including...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
Middle Eastphiladelphiaherald.com

30 Pak nationals among Taliban terrorists in airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): As many as 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province. The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city on Friday killed a total of...
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Taliban's attacks on civilians violate law of war

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday (local time) termed the assassination of the director of the Afghanistan government media information centre as horrifying and said that the Taliban's intentional attacks against civilians violate the law of war and human decency. "Horrified by the...
Worlddallassun.com

94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): Over 90 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists were killed; and 16 others suffered injuries in security operations conducted by Afghan forces in the past 24 hours in the city of Lashkar Gah, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Last week, heavy fighting erupted between Taliban...
WorldInternational Business Times

Taliban Capture First Afghan Provincial Capital In Blow To Government

The Taliban on Friday captured their first provincial capital since launching an offensive to coincide with the departure of foreign troops, a major blow to an Afghan government desperately trying to push back the insurgents. "Zaranj, provincial capital of Nimroz, has fallen to the Taliban," Roh Gul Khairzad, the deputy...
WorldRebel Yell

Afghanistan | Famous warlord returns home to fight the Taliban

(Kabul) The famous warlord Abdul Rachid Dostom has returned to Afghanistan, his entourage announced on Thursday as the Taliban increased pressure on his stronghold of Sheberghan (north) and several other major cities. Marshal Dostom, who had been in Turkey for several months, presumably for treatment, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday...
WorldMarshall News Messenger

Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take southern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan's government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid significant Taliban advances. In a...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan war: Taliban capture regional capital Zaranj

A city in southwestern Afghanistan has become the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban since the militants launched a sweeping offensive earlier this year. Local officials said the Taliban had captured Zaranj, in Nimroz province, in a major blow to government forces. The insurgents continue to make rapid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy