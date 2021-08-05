Palestinian dad expects no justice for son killed by troops

BEIT UMMAR, WEST BANK (AP) — The father of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank says he has no faith in an Israeli military investigation. Last week, Mohammed Al-Alami was shot and killed while driving with his father in their hometown of Beit Ummar. The army says soldiers shouted warnings and shot at the tires. But investigators haven't talked to al-Alami yet or inspected the car. The back of the car is riddled with bullet holes and blood stains are visible on the back seat. An advocacy group says 11 Palestinian children have been killed by Israeli soldiers so far this year.