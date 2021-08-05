Cancel
Financial Reports

Cumulus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its second quarter. The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share. The radio station owner posted revenue of $224.7 million in...

