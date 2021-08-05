Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Delta variant and ‘breakthrough’ infections: should Americans be worried?

By Jessica Glenza
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A92ZL_0bIODFVi00

The Delta variant caused an inflection point in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. So-called “breakthrough” cases, or Covid-19 infections in people who have already been vaccinated, upended the understanding of whether people in America needed to continue wearing masks to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

But breakthrough cases remain rare, and hospitalization and death for vaccinated people is “effectively zero” in many US states reporting this data.

Here, experts answer key questions to better understand the balance between the newly understood risk of transmission of the Delta variant with the strong protection vaccines continue to provide.

Why are we hearing about breakthrough infections now?

Breakthrough infections were the focus of a CDC investigation that led to a change in mask guidance for vaccinated individuals. The most important caveat here is that they are breakthrough infections of the Delta variant.

The decision to change guidance occurred after the CDC found 74% of the people sickened in an outbreak of mostly Delta infections 469 people in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated.

This came as a shock to the CDC – the understanding prior to the investigation was that fully vaccinated people were unlikely to transmit Covid-19. Delta changed the game, because it is so much more infectious than ancestral strains of Covid-19.

Related: Millennials hit with biggest increase in California Covid cases

At the same time, a recent report on state-level data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found the rate of breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals is “well below 1% in all reporting states, ranging from 0.01% in Connecticut to 0.29% in Alaska”. That means breakthrough cases are very rare.

So, how should we balance these two competing pieces of information? One way, is to think about how we don’t know how many people were protected by the vaccines in Provincetown, a high density summer tourism destination.

“Yes, it’s true 74% of the cases in Provincetown were among vaccinated individuals, but we’re talking about thousands and thousands of vaccinated people coming through Provincetown at that time,” said Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital. “So, I think the vaccines were still performing at a very high level.”

Instead, what appears to be happening is vaccines prevent serious illness and death to a very high degree, but “we may be losing some of that second performance feature,” of decreased transmission.

Research from China helps explain why. In a small study from health authorities in Guangdong province, they found the viral load in the respiratory tract of patients infected with delta was about 1,000 times higher than ancestral strains.

This is important because it goes to how vaccines provoke immunity. All vaccines authorized for distribution in the US are intramuscular injections. They prompt a high degree of immunity, but the body’s ability to recognize and bind to the virus is primarily in antibodies circulating in the blood. There are fewer of these antibodies in the respiratory tract, which has its own special kind of antibody. Theoretically, this could mean Delta’s high viral load overwhelms the immune cells in the respiratory tract, while still giving strong overall protection. But Hotez is skeptical of one-to-one comparisons.

“The myth perception out there is that vaccinated people are transmitting the virus out there in the community as much as unvaccinated people,” said Hotez. “I think it’s still unvaccinated people who are contributing by far the lion’s share of transmission.”

As a reminder, this was a question early in the vaccine drive. At first, scientists were not certain whether people would unwittingly spread Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated. Here’s an explainer on the same phenomenon from May .

How worried should we be about breakthrough infections?

In the same recent report on state-level data, KFF found the rate of hospitalization and death in breakthrough cases was so low as to be “effectively zero” in most reporting states.

Further, it was not known whether Covid-19 was the cause of death in all cases where fully vaccinated and infected people died. In other words, there is a possibility some people died with Covid-19, but not because of Covid-19.

“The vast, vast, vast, vast, vast majority of breakthrough cases end up being no more serious than the flu and typically much less than that, less than a cold and a flu,” said professor Nir Menachemi, chair of the health policy and management department at the Indiana University Richard M Fairbanks School of Public Health, and an expert in hospital surge capacity, emergency preparedness and public health administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EJod_0bIODFVi00
A man receives a vaccination in East Hollywood, Los Angeles last week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA

“If we weren’t in this heightened awareness of the pandemic – and doom is gloom – would we be really that interested in this?” said Menachemi. “Especially when we have unvaccinated people showing up in hospitals on ventilators and morgues?” He doubts it.

Much of what we know about the number of breakthrough cases comes from states. The CDC is not collecting data on infections in people who have been vaccinated, only on people who have been hospitalized or died with breakthrough infections .

Some researchers, like Menachemi, believe tracking all confirmed breakthrough cases would drain valuable resources and create “concern among people where there really doesn’t need to be concern”.

However, not all researchers agree.

University of Washington statistics and sociology professor Adrian Raftery believes there could be a useful measure of Covid-19 cases , but it would be collected more like the unemployment rate, than confirmed total case counts. Rather than simply surveil confirmed cases, he says there should be a national random sample survey of all Americans for Covid-19. Such a measure would help capture asymptomatic infection, because people without symptoms are less likely to be tested, and could be a more accurate window into the prevalence of breakthrough cases.

It’s an idea that builds off of research first done by Menachemi, whose was among the earliest random sample surveys of Covid-19 in April last year, and helped the CDC understand around 44% of all Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic.

“We do random surveys for things we care about – the unemployment rate is estimated by a random survey,” said Raftery. “Breakthrough infections – it’s a very good example of the kind of data that needs to be tracked and should be tracked because the costs of making bad decisions are just huge.

“If we go overboard on public health we hurt the economy. If we don’t do enough on public health we hurt people’s health, and then we hurt the economy as well,” said Raftery. “These are difficult decisions and we need the best data, and we just don’t have it as a nation, and some other countries actually do.”

So what should I do to protect myself and others from Delta?

First and foremost: get vaccinated.

Vaccines are now readily available in most of the US, and in some areas you can even get a vaccine administered in your home. Multiple scientific panels have found the side effects of getting vaccinated, which are generally short-lived and mild, are far outweighed by the potential risk of contracting Covid-19.

If you’re already vaccinated, take note of Covid-19 transmission is in your region, and CDC guidance . If your city, county or state is an area of substantial or high transmission , then you should where a mask in public indoor settings even if you’re vaccinated.

The CDC has also recommended staff and students in schools wear masks, in part because children under 12 are not eligible for vaccinations. Experts such as Hotez believe people who use immunosuppressant medication or who are elderly may be more vulnerable to breakthrough infections, even if they have been vaccinated.

There is very little data on “long Covid” in breakthrough infections. What little data we do have comes largely from a New England Journal of Medicine study by researchers in Israel, who found 19% of people with breakthrough infections had “persistent” symptoms .

But, even then, breakthrough infections are rare, and rarer still are cases of people who become hospitalized. Deaths are so rare that, according to state data, they are “effectively zero”.

“We need to get out of the cycle of focusing on breakthrough infections, which I think just increases the anxiety for vaccinated people,” said Menachemi. “I’m not saying [vaccinated individuals] shouldn’t be vigilant … They can still be infectious.”

“But I think it’s the wrong place that we, as a nation, ought to be focusing on,” said Menachemi. “We don’t end this pandemic until we get the vaccination rates up.”

Comments / 8

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Americans#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Cdc#Covid#Kff#The Indiana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
EducationThe Guardian

America shouldn’t be sending unvaccinated kids back to school

The Delta variant is the latest setback on our path toward a new normal. This is the fourth major Covid-19 wave, and there’s a palpable sense of morbid familiarity. We know the drill: cases rise, hospitals are pushed to their limit, and then the deaths start piling up. We have grown numb to the ongoing mass casualty event, even as friends and neighbors share their stories of debilitating chronic symptoms. But data from around the world signal that the Delta variant is different, particularly when it comes to children.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Moderna Covid vaccine to be available in mid-September while Victoria offers AstraZeneca to over-18s

The Moderna vaccine will be available in Australia from mid-September adding to the country’s use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer, the Morrison government says. The announcement on Sunday came as the Victorian government revealed it would make AstraZeneca available to people aged 18 to 39 at nine of its state-run clinics and set up Australia’s first drive-through vaccination hub.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Be the Worst, Expert Says

The light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the COVID pandemic seemed so close before a new strain, referred to as the Delta variant, started circulating in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is so transmissible that it's even bypassing the vaccines for some—leading to breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals. And experts warn that it's likely we have not seen the worst of this new variant yet—hardly, in fact. A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official has pinpointed exactly when the Delta variant surge is expected to reach its highest levels across the country, and if he's right, we still have a long way to go.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Where is the monkeypox virus right now?

Questions continue to circulate about the monkeypox virus and where it might be spreading throughout the country. Multiple reports suggest the monkeypox virus might be infecting people in specific areas. A Texas resident was exposed to the virus while in Nigeria, as I wrote for the Deseret News. The patient then took two flights back to Texas, stopping in Atlanta on a connecting flight.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Long the Delta Variant COVID Surge Will Last, Data Shows

The Delta variant seems to have knocked the U.S. off its path of ending the COVID pandemic. As a result of this fast-spreading variant, virus cases are spiking, ICUs are filling up, and officials are considering bringing back mask mandates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID cases have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week—and more than 80 percent of these new cases are caused by infections with the Delta variant, which is currently the predominant variant in the country. Now, researchers have predicted just how long the Delta variant COVID surge will last.

Comments / 8

Community Policy