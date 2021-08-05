Conversation over: Ancient classic rules .277-caliber rifle family
For a great many hunters, deer rifle conversations start with the 270 Winchester, one of the greatest North American big game hunting cartridges. For all its heritage and mystique, the 270 Win. is the weakest of a very short roster. The .27-cal. family contains only two other commercial contenders comprise, the 270 Winchester Short Magnum and the 270 Weatherby, a fabled selection in its own right.www.arkansasonline.com
