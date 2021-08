Since losing a playoff in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, Emilia Migliaccio has done more talking and writing about golf than actually playing it. She graduated in the spring from Wake Forest and took an internship with the Golf Channel, for which she’s covered a number of events as a reporter, including as a writer for the U.S. Women’s Open and a commentator at the U.S. Girls’ Junior. Former competitors joked that it was funny to see her on the other side of the podium.