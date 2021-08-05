Cancel
Korean Air enters urban air mobility R&D pact

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean Air, Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC), and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) have entered an agreement to explore urban air mobility (UAM) management. The research & development pact will explore the development of a “safe and efficient UAM transportation management system,” says Korean Air. The pact will also...

