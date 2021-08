Accor is stepping up its ambition in the lifestyle market with the expansion of the TRIBE hotel brand in Europe. The Group has established a partnership with Futureal for the first TRIBE hotel not only in Hungary, but also in Eastern Europe. The new property will be located in the vibrant city centre in Kertész Street, one of the capital's most frequented tourist areas. The construction work of the complex is expected to start at the end of 2021 with opening forecast for 2023.