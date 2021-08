I remember how when I was growing up, my knees hurt. My dad always told me that, many times, growing up hurts, but that in the end it is usually worth it. And it is that, looking back, one of the ideas that generate the most emotion / pride in me is to accept that the current version of myself has nothing to do with that of years ago , and, above all, it is not even remotely close To the version that I will one day become .