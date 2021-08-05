Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen Yields 5 Runs in 7-4 Loss to Braves

By dbarthels
Viva El Birdos
 3 days ago

The Cards played the second of three games against the Braves on Wednesday and it was another sour loss, albeit a different flavor from Tuesday’s. J.A. Happ made his debut for St. Louis and pitched five solid innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts. Drew Smyly wasn’t sharp for Atlanta, but his only earned runs came off a three-run home run in the first by Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals managed a run off the Braves’ bullpen after a crazy double steal in the seventh inning, but the game unraveled with the Cardinals’ bullpen, as Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos gave up five combined runs en route to a 7-4 Cardinals loss.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Bullpen#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Report: Braves are buyers, looking for bullpen help and a bat

Today is going to be a big day for Braves fans, as the MLB Trade Deadline strikes at 4 PM. This isn’t exactly breaking news. The Braves have needed a bat and bullpen help for months, but the options are starting to get slim. Reports are surfacing that Whit Merrifield and Trey Mancini are unlikely to be moved, and a lot of players who are true rentals only remain. I don’t see the Braves going in on a guy like Kris Bryant, who has openly said he is testing free agency in the winter.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swipes bag in loss

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to Milwaukee. The slugging shortstop displayed some speed with his seventh stolen base in 10 attempts. Swanson has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-39 (.333) with two home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored in that span. He's posted a .753 OPS with 18 homers, 50 RBI and 47 runs scored through 429 plate appearances overall.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves squander early 4-run lead, lose to Brewers

Friday was a busy day for the Braves. General manager Alex Anthopoulos made four trades – acquiring three outfielders and a reliever – to bolster his roster at the trade deadline. Then, the Braves jumped out to an early lead and seemed they might complete the day with a victory, but they ultimately fell to the Brewers 9-5 in the series opener at Truist Park.
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cards Relievers Falter In Loss To Braves

Cardinals relievers couldn’t hold on to a lead in a 7-4 loss to the Braves at Busch Stadium. J.A. Happ allowed two-runs over five-frames in his debut start for St. Louis before handing it over to the bullpen with a 3-2 lead. Nolan Arenado supplied the offense early for the Cards with a three-run homer in the first. Giovanny Gallegos was tagged with the defeat for St. Louis, which has dropped three of four.
MLBchatsports.com

Walker faltered and the bats froze in afternoon loss to the Braves

Sometimes, a team can pull of a big win that leads to a streak of success in its wake. After last night’s dramatic win, featuring a big defensive flourish from Michael Conforto and James McCann, it seemed like the Mets could maybe use that momentum to push forward in their series finale against the Braves.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Charged with unlucky loss

Toussaint (1-1) allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 in seven innings to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday. Toussaint recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his career Sunday, and he's allowed just one run in 13.2 innings across his first two starts in 2021. However, Atlanta struggled to generate much offensive production in the series finale, and the right-hander was forced to settle for the loss. Toussaint had slightly better command in Sunday's appearance, as he threw 64 of his 90 pitches for strikes. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Brewers on Friday.
Jon LesterViva El Birdos

Random thoughts of the day

Hello, everyone. I’m back from vacation and am still a fan of baseball and writing about baseball. It’s too bad the Cardinals aren’t more fun to watch, because the schedule makers decided to give me three off nights while I was gone. Technically two off days, but I needed to wake up at 3:30 am on Tuesday morning and I was very grateful not to be tempted with a game on Monday night. I also missed the Lester start, being in an airport checking my phone when it all happened, and it was much, much funnier that way than watching it I presume.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians’ bullpen once again falters in 4-2 loss to St. Louis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cal Quantrill is getting the hang of this starting thing. Unfortunately for the Indians, they still have no idea what to do with Adam Wainwright. Quantrill on Tuesday night turned in his fourth straight start where he’s allowed three or fewer runs, but it wasn’t enough for the fading Indians. Wainwright pitched seven dominant innings and Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead two-run homer as St. Louis beat the Indians, 4-2, at Progressive Field.
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 7/25: Braves at Phillies

It’s a beautiful day for baseball here in sunny Philadelphia. White, puffy clouds overhead, nary a raindrop in the forecast and the possibility of a semi-full stadium to cheer on the team. It’s a recipe to get angry online again. The Phillies try and get to .500 for the 500th...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Mailbag: 2022 Outfield, Max Fried, roster expansion and more

A huge thank you to everyone who submitted questions for this week’s mailbag. Let’s get right to it!. Johan Camargo is performing well at Gwinnett and would be a great addition to the Braves roster. When can we expect to see him brought up?. Unless someone gets hurt, I am...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Showcases power in loss

Riley went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and a strikeout in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies. Riley had totaled just one extra-base hit in his six games following the All-Star break, but he's been hot across the last three contests, as he's gone 6-for-13 with two homers, three doubles, three runs and three RBI. The 24-year-old was a bright spot in Atlanta's lineup Sunday since the team generated only one hit outside of the third baseman's production.
BaseballCBS Sports

Braves' Joc Pederson: Doubles, scores in loss

Pederson went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to Milwaukee. The outfielder has hit safely in his last seven games, going 12-for-29 (.414) in that span. Pederson has a .245/.307/.427 slash line with 13 home runs, 49 RBI, 41 runs scored and two stolen bases across 348 plate appearances between Chicago and Atlanta this year. Despite Atlanta's additions of Eddie Rosario (abdomen), Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall, Pederson figures to get a decent share of playing time in right field or center field over the last two months of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Reviewing the potential bullpen trade targets of the Atlanta Braves

Pirates relief pitcher and former Atlanta Brave Chasen Shreve. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. While we still await any additions to the Atlanta Braves bullpen, it would be good to check on our previous suggestions to see how things stand. There are at least three aspects to making deals...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals' attempt to steal a rally foiled as bullpen leaks, outfielders collide and Braves win, 7-4

The start was far closer to what the Cardinals needed. The finish — they booted. The Cardinals couldn’t add on enough early or hold on at all late as a tie game came unwound in a long, laborious, and momentarily haphazard eighth inning. The Atlanta Braves snapped a 4-4 tie with three runs, all of them against setup man Giovanny Gallegos, in the top of the eighth to pull away for a 7-4 victory Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. More than a chance to debut the veteran lefties added at the trade deadline, like Wednesday starter J. A. Happ, the Cardinals saw this home stand as chance to regain a toehold in the standings what with a stretch against teams with losing records. The Cardinals, at 53-54, can now call those teams peers.
MLBNewsTimes

Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cardinals 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night. Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 with three runs scored for the Braves, who...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Fans nine in tough loss

Fried (7-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings as Atlanta fell 2-1 to the Mets. He struck out nine. The southpaw set a new season high in whiffs while tossing 67 of 106 pitches for strikes, but Fried still came out on the wrong end of the decision. He's delivered a quality start in two of his last three outings and eight times overall this year, leading to a 4.32 ERA and 94:32 K:BB through 91.2 innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy