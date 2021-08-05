Bullpen Yields 5 Runs in 7-4 Loss to Braves

Toussaint (1-1) allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 in seven innings to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday. Toussaint recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his career Sunday, and he's allowed just one run in 13.2 innings across his first two starts in 2021. However, Atlanta struggled to generate much offensive production in the series finale, and the right-hander was forced to settle for the loss. Toussaint had slightly better command in Sunday's appearance, as he threw 64 of his 90 pitches for strikes. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Brewers on Friday.