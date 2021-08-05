Bullpen Yields 5 Runs in 7-4 Loss to Braves
The Cards played the second of three games against the Braves on Wednesday and it was another sour loss, albeit a different flavor from Tuesday’s. J.A. Happ made his debut for St. Louis and pitched five solid innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts. Drew Smyly wasn’t sharp for Atlanta, but his only earned runs came off a three-run home run in the first by Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals managed a run off the Braves’ bullpen after a crazy double steal in the seventh inning, but the game unraveled with the Cardinals’ bullpen, as Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos gave up five combined runs en route to a 7-4 Cardinals loss.www.vivaelbirdos.com
