Sunderland 2021/22 Season Predictions: Do our writers think the Lads will get promoted? (Pt1)

Roker Report is one of my most frequently visited websites. Congratulations on such a good site. While you never get political, there is something about to happen which affects every supporter who attends live games and I think it, therefore, needs to be raised - the government’s proposal to deny access to football grounds for everybody without a ‘vaccine passport’. I regard it as a totally unacceptable removal of basic rights. It is sinister in the extreme because they will not let people into a stadium with a negative test, only a vaccine passport.