Sunderland 2021/22 Season Predictions: Do our writers think the Lads will get promoted? (Pt1)

By MartinWanless
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, it’s extremely difficult to predict where Sunderland will finish, given that our squad is not yet at full strength. Based purely on the players we can currently field, I see us as a top-eight team, and possibly a playoff team. With quality required to fill gaps in key areas, I don’t yet see us as being ready to challenge for automatic promotion, but I fully expect reinforcements to arrive, which could certainly give us a better chance.

