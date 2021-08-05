Team USA heads to gold medal game vs. France Friday after Kevin Durant leads them to win vs. Australia, 97-78
It was a tale of two halves for Team USA Thursday morning but by game’s end, the Americans, led by Kevin Durant, were one game away from their fourth straight Olympic gold medal. Following two losses in exhibition games and a loss to France in the Olympics’ opening round, the US is rolling. Final score, Team USA, 97, Australia’s Boomers 78. It was a game that featured a 35-point turnaround from the first to the third quarter.www.netsdaily.com
