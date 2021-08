Chelsea appear to be shopping Kurt Zouma around, mainly as part of our pursuit (directly or indirectly) of Jules Koundé, though with the 26-year-old preferring to stay in England rather than go to Sevilla in a part-exchange deal. And that wouldn’t be a problem, except all the Premier League sides linked are proving unlikely to do business with us at the moment. Spurs’ (ugh, no thanks) primary target is Cristian Romero of Atalanta while Crystal Palace have already signed two center backs this summer, including our own Marc Guéhi.