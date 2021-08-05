'We did it': Crouser's gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

TOKYO -- Ryan Crouser wrote the note, stuck it in his backpack and brought it out to the field just in case. "Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic champion!" it said. The world's best shot-putter had a feeling he'd win. After he did just that on Thursday, he pulled out that piece of paper and showed it to the world. Crouser's second straight Olympic gold medal was a tribute to his grandfather, Larry, who died shortly before Crouser left for Tokyo.