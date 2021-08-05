Cancel
'We did it': Crouser's gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
Yuma Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Ryan Crouser wrote the note and brought it to the stadium just in case. “Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic champion!” it said. The world's best shot putter had a feeling he'd win. After he did just that on Thursday, he pulled out that piece of paper and showed it to the world. Crouser's second straight Olympic gold medal was a tribute to his grandfather, Larry, who died shortly before Crouser left for Tokyo.

