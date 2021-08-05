Why Take Unnecessary Risks?
The Livermore City Council plans to release treated volatile organic compounds (VOCs,) specifically benzene, perchchloroethylene (PCE), and trichloroethylene (TCE), into the Eden Housing underground garage. These particular VOCs are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities and serious health issues. Using a parking garage as an ‘engineering control’ for contamination is new and poses many perils. This plan could allow VOCs vapors to travel to upper housing floors.www.independentnews.com
Comments / 0