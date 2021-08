Mere days after a huge win against the Philadelphia Union, Orlando City traveled to Yankee Stadium to take on New York City FC. Unfortunately, this result wasn’t as pleasant as Thursday night’s. Any loss in MLS is tough to take, but a 5-0 dismantling of a team that is sitting near the top of the table is truly difficult to understand. There are plenty of reasons for the result, but let’s look at what can be learned from a match like this.