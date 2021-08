Orlando City returned home to host rival Atlanta United. The Lions came in with only one win in the last five matches, including the embarrassing loss to New York City FC. Orlando City was also without Daryl Dike, Alexandre Pato, Sebas Mendez, and João Moutinho to take on the rival from the north. Fortunately, the Lions were able to come back twice in the match to defeat the bad guys 3-2 in Exploria Stadium. Let’s see what we learned from the match.