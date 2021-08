Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, beating Alexander Kristoff (Norway) to the line in Kilpisjärvi, across the border in Finland. Kristoff was the favourite to win the stage and he hit the front inside the final 150 metres but Laas closed rapidly to pip the Norwegian at the line and claim the honours. Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) placed third ahead of Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), while Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH) took fifth.