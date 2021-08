Joe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cubs. Joe took Jake Arrieta yard for a solo home run in the second inning. It was his third homer of the season and second in his last four starts. Joe has seen an uptick in playing time of late, as he's been in the lineup six times in the team's last seven contests. In that span, he's gone 11-for-30 with seven RBI and two runs scored to go along with his pair of long balls.