MLS

Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

By The Associated Press
Argus Press
 3 days ago

Real Salt Lake (5-5-6) vs. Portland Timbers (6-8-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers face Real Salt Lake in conference play. The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 6-4-2 at home. Portland scored 55 goals last season and had 41 assists. Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall...

Real Salt Lake Answers Critics With Emphatic Victory Against In Form Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake has responded from a midweek draw with the LA Galaxy and emphatically beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 on home turf. Manager Freddy Juarez opted for a changed lineup that consisted of Ashtone Morgan at left-back, Nick Besler alone in the heart of the midfield with Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach playing as two centers attacking midfielders, Maikel Chang and Justin Meram on the flanks with Bobby Wood up top.
Real Salt Lake: Jonathan Menendez is Patiently Waiting for His Chance

To say Real Salt Lake has been busy signing new talents is an understatement. In addition to Bobby Wood, another forward has arrived to make his mark for RSL. At the end of May, RSL signed 27-year-old Argentine winger Jonathan Menéndez. The Bueno Aires native has spent most of his career with Independiente, one of the most prolific teams in Argentina. During his tenure as a member of Los Diablos Rojos, he scored six goals in 24 appearances. Most recently, Menéndez was on loan with Club Atletico Talleres, wherein he made 70 appearances with 20 goals and ten assists.
What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake are coming off a very disappointing home draw and just two days of rest before hosting the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids have 24 points and are currently in 4th in the west, with RSL on 17 points sitting in 8th. Colorado have been better this season and just beat an abysmal FC Dallas. RSL will still feel the sting of the 5-0 Rocky Mountain Cup loss last September and will want to change that narrative.
Real Salt Lake shuts out Colorado 3-0, Wood scores

Bobby Wood scored once and Real Salt Lake held the Colorado Rapids scoreless in a 3-0 win Saturday. William Yarbrough put RSL (5-4-5) on top 1-0 with an own goal in the 14th minute. Wood put RSL on top 2-0 in the 30th minute, assisted by Albert Rusnak. Rubio Rubin...
Real Salt Lake shuts out Rapids 3-0

Bobby Wood scored his first career MLS goal to help lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday night. Salt Lake (5-4-5, 20 points) earned just its third victory in the last...
Early mistakes cost Colorado Rapids against rival Real Salt Lake

The first of three Rocky Mountain Cup matches was a painful exercise for the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium. For William Yarbrough, the hurt was mental in a 3-0 Rapids' loss in the first meeting against their rivals this season. The Colorado goalkeeper gifted Real Salt Lake a goal in the 14th minute when he tried to settle a pass from teammate Lalas Abubakar only to redirect the ball with the inside of his heel into his goal.
Rapids’ calamity continues after 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Colorado Rapids were trying to do something they haven’t done since 2007, win back-to-back games against Real Salt Lake in Utah. They failed to do so, losing 3-0 in one of the worst losses of the season. “We’re disappointed obviously with the result,” captain Jack...
Dynamo draw again, this time with Real Salt Lake

A late spark in the attack was not quite enough to help the Dynamo score the goal that would have snapped a winless streak that now seems like it might never end. Luckily for the Dynamo, though, the improving defense played well enough to keep them unbeaten at home with a 0-0 draw against visiting Real Salt Lake at BBVA Stadium.
INSIDE THE 18: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake

DYNAMO STARTING XI (4-3-3): Marko Marić; Sam Junqua, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker (c), Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Matias Vera, Joe Corona; Griffin Dorsey, Mateo Bajamich, Memo Rodriguez. INDIVIDUAL PLAYER NOTES:. GK Marko Marić will earn his 39th start for the Dynamo and can earn his sixth clean sheet in MLS. Marić finished with...
Real Salt Lake earns a point in Houston with 0-0 draw

Jonathan Menendez made his debut tonight as Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw with the Houston Dynamo, earning a point away from home in the first of three straight road games. It wasn’t for lack of offense, as both teams ended the game with double-digit shots, but ultimately neither of them could find the back of the net.
Real Salt Lake extend Houston Dynamo winless streak to nine in draw

The Houston Dynamo played to a draw for the seventh time in their past nine matches, notching a scoreless tie with visiting Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. The result stretched Houston's winless stretch to nine games. The Dynamo last won on May 22 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Dynamo...
Real Salt Lake cruises to 3-0 win over Colorado

Real Salt Lake flew past the Colorado Rapids tonight with a big 3-0 win at home thanks to an own goal and a pair of goals from Bobby Wood and Rubio Rubin. The win moves RSL ahead of Portland and into seventh place. The first goal went in Real Salt...
Real Salt Lake extends unbeaten streak to 3 games

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake and Houston both had chances but RSL’s Zac Macmath came up clutch late to help Real Salt Lake secure a point on the road with a 0-0 draw. Zac MacMath made four saves for the fourth shutout of the year for RSL, who...
Real Salt Lake travel to take on Galaxy

The Los Angeles Galaxy sit just two points out of second place and four out of first as they get set to host Real Salt Lake in a Western Conference match Wednesday night in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy (9-6-1, 28 points) are coming off an impressive 4-1 win over the...
Sounders FC adds Brazilian winger Leo Chu and Colorado Rapids midfielder Nicolas Benezet

The pandemic is still altering how the Sounders FC does business. The latest example is the club’s signings at the close of MLS’s secondary transfer window. None of the scouting staff has seen their top catch play live within the past year. Seattle is one of the league’s innovators in blending analytics with game footage and personal interviews to unearth talent. The computed output was signing attacker Leo Chu, the club announced Thursday.
Sounders vs. FC Dallas: Highlights, stats and quotes

What should have been a chance to pad their point total instead turned into one of the most disappointing homestands in franchise history after the Seattle Sounders gave up a late goal to settle for a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas on Wednesday. The tie left the Sounders with just one point in three consecutive games at home, two of which were against two of the league’s worst teams.
Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

Two weeks ago Atlanta United was gearing up for the first home game of Rob Valentino’s tenure. Excitement was abounding after an encouraging 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati while Josef Martinez made his long-awaited return from the dog house. Ninety minutes later the anticipation was rather muted. Columbus walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 1-0 win while playoffs fell even further from Atlanta’s view. The story since then has only gotten darker but it’s too early to write off 2021 just yet. With the arrival of Luiz Araujo on the horizon and Josef Martinez back to his best, an unlikely trip to the postseason is still achievable for the Five Stripes. Results, however, need to start turning Atlanta’s way and quickly. Valentino’s side lost to Orlando and drew with Montreal in the most recent pair of outings, setting the stage for about as must-win a match as possible for August at the newly minted Lower.com field.

