Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

Two weeks ago Atlanta United was gearing up for the first home game of Rob Valentino’s tenure. Excitement was abounding after an encouraging 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati while Josef Martinez made his long-awaited return from the dog house. Ninety minutes later the anticipation was rather muted. Columbus walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 1-0 win while playoffs fell even further from Atlanta’s view. The story since then has only gotten darker but it’s too early to write off 2021 just yet. With the arrival of Luiz Araujo on the horizon and Josef Martinez back to his best, an unlikely trip to the postseason is still achievable for the Five Stripes. Results, however, need to start turning Atlanta’s way and quickly. Valentino’s side lost to Orlando and drew with Montreal in the most recent pair of outings, setting the stage for about as must-win a match as possible for August at the newly minted Lower.com field.