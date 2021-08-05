Cancel
DAN WALTERS: Newsom sometimes his own worst enemy

By DAN WALTERS
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom blames right-wing extremists for the drive to recall him, and there’s no doubt that they want him gone. However, the recall would not have qualified for the ballot, nor would polling indicate that the issue is in a virtual tie (47 percent of likely voters in favor, 50 percent opposed) if only die-hard Trumpies were supportive.

