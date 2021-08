KENNESAW, Ga. – Fifth Third Bank Stadium is a house of horrors for FC Tulsa. A second trip to the outskirts of Atlanta resulted in a second loss for FC Tulsa as Atlanta United used a goal in each half to emerge victorious from a 2-1 result. The difference in the match came from a penalty won by each side in the opening half. Atlanta United 2 converted its chance from the spot while Tulsa wasn’t able to find the net with its penalty.