AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The coronavirus's delta variant is challenging Chinese leaders who were confident they had the disease under control. As the United States and other countries lift restrictions, China is fighting its most serious outbreak since the initial one that emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. The ruling Communist Party is reviving tactics that shut down China last year. But the cost and disruption for hundreds of millions of people is prompting warnings a more flexible strategy is needed because China cannot afford to shut down repeatedly. By Joe McDonald and Huizhong Wu. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

CUOMO-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT-RESPONSE — In his response to an independent investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited his own family member's sexual assault to explain his behavior with accuser Charlotte Bennett. That component of his statement came under criticism from sexual assault survivors, their advocates and even crisis public relations managers. By Jocelyn Noveck and Mallika Sen. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CONGRESS-EVICTION MORATORIUM-DEMOCRATS — The rare clash between the Biden administration and congressional Democrats over a lapsed eviction moratorium could become a blueprint for even larger fights that lie ahead. By Jonathan Lemire, Josh Boak and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With EVICTION MORATORIUM-LEGAL QUESTIONS — Biden’s new evictions moratorium faces legality doubts.

IMMIGRATION-ICE DETENTIONS — The number of people in federal immigration detention has risen markedly under President Joe Biden Since the end of February, the number of detainees has more than doubled, to nearly 27,000. That's higher than the total detained last July under then-President Donald Trump. The rising detentions are a sore point for Biden’s pro-immigration allies, who had hoped he would turn the page on Trump’s hardline immigration policies. By Philip Marcelo and Gerald Herbert. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

ECONOMY-SHIPPING SNAGS — U.S. businesses that import goods made in China are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble — rising prices, overwhelmed ports and a shortage of ships — that is expected to last into 2022. Many now think it might make sense to bring manufacturing back across the Pacific — at least to Mexico, if not the United States — to protect themselves from the risks of relying on factories an ocean away. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,910 words, photos. An abridged version of 870 words is also available.

SOCIAL-MEDIA-GAMES — The made-to-watch Tokyo Games, where pandemic precautions prevent permitting spectators, have become a digital affair more than ever. From social media to streaming, athletes and their events are reaching the public in record-smashing and trailblazing ways. By Sports Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. With SOCIAL-MEDIA-GAMES-GLANCE.

——————————————————

MORE ON THE OLYMPICS

——————————————————

US-AUSTRALIA — Kevin Durant and the Americans still have their grip on gold and it’s going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 780 words, photos.

EXPLAINER-JAPAN-EMERGENCY — To curb surging COVID-19 infections, what does Japan’s state of emergency mean and how is it enforced? By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 730 words, photos.

EXPLAINER-SPORT CLIMBING — Sport climbing has made its Olympic debut, giving the world a chance to see just how physically demanding it can be. By Sports Writer John Marshall. SENT: 640 words, photos. With TOKYO-OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

RHYTHMIC-GYMNASTICS — The often forgotten genre of rhythmic Olympic gymnastics is like combining its more famous cousin, artistic gymnastics, with ballet and a circus. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

————————————

