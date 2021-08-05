Cancel
NFL

Hall-bound Hutchinson helped raise the profile of NFL guards

Minot Daily News
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The realization he could make a living in the NFL didn’t actually dawn on Steve Hutchinson until his final year at Michigan, when he learned his status as a widely projected first-round draft pick. As soon as the Seattle Seahawks made good on that potential by taking...

