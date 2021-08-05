Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Harry Kane aggrieved at Tottenham’s transfer stance but ‘gentleman’s agreements’ rarely benefit the player

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSy05_0bIO6m5D00

Whenever the term “gentleman’s agreement” is mentioned in football there is a strong possibility that a player is being shafted. And that all the sympathy will go to the club. Harry Kane will recognise the scenario.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker’s image has taken a beating this week. The 28-year-old did not turn up for pre-season training on Monday because the club will not sanction a transfer to Manchester City. Kane believes that he had an arrangement with Daniel Levy, the chairman, that would allow him to leave in the right set of circumstances. The striker maintains the conditions have been met. Spurs deny any agreement exists.

Levy has previous for this – at least according to Luka Modic. The Croat signed a contract in 2010 and it was informally agreed that if a “bigger” club came in that Modric could leave. A year on, Levy ignored a bid from Chelsea and the midfielder was forced to remain at White Hart Lane for another season. The next summer Modric had learnt his lesson. He refused to go on a pre-season tour of the United States and got his move to Real Madrid.

The questions that are being asked of Kane are simple: why did he sign a six-year contract in 2018 and why should he break that deal? The first answer is obvious. The extension doubled his salary to £200,000 a week. But there were benefits for Tottenham, too.

The long-term contract protected Kane’s value in the transfer market. Most players are happy to do this: both sides win in this situation. Had the England captain not extended three years ago, he would have been a free agent next summer. He could have begun to negotiate with other clubs in the new year and leave after the coming campaign without Tottenham recouping a penny. Long contracts give clubs extra protection and it is fairly common for them to tell a player that they will not stand in their way if a suitable offer arrives and the team cannot meet his ambition. None of this is written down.

Kane obviously wants to play in the Champions League. Tottenham are in the Europa Conference League qualifying play-offs. There are few clearer cases of a player outpacing a club.

Kane’s absence from training suggests that there is little chance of rapprochement. It is now all about negotiating the right price. A simplistic analysis is that Levy has all the power. He does not need to sanction the transfer unless he gets the fee he wants.

The situation is much more complex. The Spurs chairman has a reputation for being a tough negotiator. Often, Levy has waited while the minutes ticked down to the end of the transfer window and watched potential buyers become more and more desperate. This ploy may not be as successful in the second summer of Covid, especially when dealing with City.

The champions are one of the few clubs with money to spend. They are on the verge of paying £100 million to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish. They can afford to splash out for Kane but they know that Tottenham are short of cash and need to rebuild a team that finished seventh in the Premier League in May.

Levy’s ability to come out on the positive end of a transaction has relied on a relatively straightforward stance – that Tottenham don’t need to sell. In this case, City don’t need to buy, at least not from Spurs. If they dropped their interest in Kane, Levy would be left with a dissatisfied talisman and a squad that is not good enough to compete for the top four. There are no other buyers out there.

The Tottenham chairman’s towering achievement was to build the new stadium but the pandemic has turned this into a financial deadweight – at least in the short term. There is no money to rebuild the team without Kane’s sale. The striker’s value will never be higher but there is little point in maximising it by waiting until August 31 if Spurs cannot bring players in with the profits.

It is easy to see Levy’s point of view. In a transfer market where Ben White is worth £50 million, Kane must be valued at significantly more than £160 million. Yet the 59-year-old may have overplayed his hand. His captain has been a model professional and has shown his loyalty to Tottenham on numerous occasions. Kane is convinced he has been mistreated. There is no going back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZZX0_0bIO6m5D00
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

City are used to bullying other clubs with money. They will not be bullied. The battles with Uefa that ended up in the Court of Arbitration for Sport – as well as the bottomless pit of money from Abu Dhabi – have changed the mindset at the Etihad. The English champions are almost at the point of becoming the Bond villains of world football, acting with a swagger and arrogance that outstrips even the traditional big beasts of Barcelona and Real. City could pay the asking price without the slightest worry but if Levy irritates them they could teach him a lesson.

Kane is in the middle. He lost the PR war when he boycotted training. He will be labelled greedy, despite being consistently underpaid – by world-class footballing standards – throughout his time at White Hart Lane. That situation probably would have continued if Spurs had been able to win silverware. Two things keep superstars at clubs: going-rate money and medals. Tottenham offer neither.

Things are already turning ugly. Invariably, only one side benefits from a “gentleman’s agreement” and it’s rarely the player.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#A Gentleman#Tottenham Hotspur#Spurs#Croat#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Covid#Aston Villa#The Premier League#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueForbes

What Is The True Value Of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?

With Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid strapped for cash, English clubs again look set to be the biggest spenders in this summer's transfer window. The biggest saga of the summer will likely involve Harry Kane, the star of Tottenham Hotspur who has made it clear he is considering his future at the club he joined as a boy.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Tottenham on alert as Man City set a deadline for Harry Kane transfer

Tottenham on alert as Pep Guardiola sets a deadline for Harry Kane transfer. According to the Express, Pep Guardiola has set the date for the Harry Kane transfer to be complete. The Spaniard wants the deal to be done in the next two weeks. The report mentions that the city boss would want the Kane before August 8.
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola issues Harry Kane transfer update

Pep Guardiola has spoken publicly about Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane for the first time. City’s interest in Kane - who finished top of the Premier League goal and assist charts last season - has been an open secret for some time. The player himself is keen on the move and recently took the decision to miss Spurs training in an attempt to force through his sale.
Premier Leagueinews.co.uk

Harry Kane’s ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Daniel Levy to leave Spurs could mean nothing – just ask Luka Modric

To see where Harry Kane’s tactics to push through a transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur are headed, one only has to look at what happened with Luka Modric. Sitting across a table from one another in Dubrovnik, the wonderful walled city in southern Croatia, Modric made what he considered a “gentleman’s agreement” with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in 2010, when signing a new long-term contract, that if a bigger club made an offer for him, Spurs would accept. It was an informal chat. Nothing put in writing. No legally-binding clauses.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane considers transfer request but ill-judged tactics only harden Daniel Levy’s stance over move

Harry Kane is considering an official transfer request, as he attempts to force a move to Manchester City.Some close to Tottenham Hotspur believe it could come in the next few days. The striker will at least return to the club in that time, in what will naturally be perceived as a U-turn.Not many think any of this will have any tangible effect on the situation.The truth is that only one thing changes that. That is Manchester City putting in the kind of bid that Daniel Levy would find acceptable.It is why, if the big question right now is how...
Premier Leagueinews.co.uk

Harry Kane transfer to Man City will be ‘mentally exhausting’ for Tottenham striker, warns Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Harry Kane that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not let him leave the club without a fight amid interest in his services from Manchester City. Kane informed Spurs of his intention to move on before the end of last season and has failed to report for pre-season training in a bid to accelerate his exit, which could rule him out of the start of the season.
Premier League90min.com

Former Tottenham Hotspur Player Claims Harry Kane "Isn't Worth £160m"

Former Tottenham striker Darren Brent has claimed Harry Kane is "not worth" his £160m price tag and "no one is going to pay" his exorbitant transfer fee. Kane declared his intention to leave Spurs at the start of the summer and has been linked with a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City. The England international has three years left on his contract, and Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, has made it clear he will not sell Kane for anything less than £150m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy