Minot, ND

Minot Storm makes history in Fargo

Minot Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minot Storm 16U fastpitch softball squad blazed a new trail in the program’s history this weekend, and almost came away with a national championship for their efforts. Two weeks after their third-place finish in the Junior Olympics Fastpitch 16A state tournament in Bismarck, head coach Thor Nelson brought his squad to Fargo to make the first appearance in the 16U B Northern Nationals Tournament in program history. The squad made the most of the opportunity, overcoming adversity and fatigue in eventually finishing in third place in the tournament.

www.minotdailynews.com

