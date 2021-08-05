Minot Storm makes history in Fargo

The Minot Storm 16U fastpitch softball squad blazed a new trail in the program’s history this weekend, and almost came away with a national championship for their efforts. Two weeks after their third-place finish in the Junior Olympics Fastpitch 16A state tournament in Bismarck, head coach Thor Nelson brought his squad to Fargo to make the first appearance in the 16U B Northern Nationals Tournament in program history. The squad made the most of the opportunity, overcoming adversity and fatigue in eventually finishing in third place in the tournament.