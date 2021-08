The Seattle Sounders hosted fellow quite-good team Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field Sunday evening, and it did not go the way people who regularly read this blog might have hoped. Seattle went into the break down 2-0, but had a glimmer of hope in the 51st minute. Fredy Montero was first to react on a bit of a scramble play in the box, and in doing so notched his 50th regular-season goal for the club. SKC added a third 20 minutes later and saw things out.