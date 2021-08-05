Toronto FC hosts New York City FC after 3 straight home draws

Program includes goal to raise $5 million over 5-years to fund free community programs and safe spaces to play. Expansion aims to serve 10,000 young people each year. Today, NYCFC is proud to launch For The City, a five-year initiative to make soccer more accessible for every community in NYC ahead of the World Cup in 2026. With an ambitious goal to raise $5 million over 5-years for City in the Community (CITC) NY foundation to fund free community programs and safe spaces to play, all areas of the Club – from players to partners to staff to fans – will contribute to this unified cause. Working with community partners, For The City aims to double the number of youth served through CITC soccer programs growing the number of participants from 5,000 to 10,000 annually.