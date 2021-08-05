Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Boris Johnson can’t please everyone over Covid travel restrictions – trying to is just creating confusion

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lc3Ae_0bIO6Yfv00

When it comes to the thorny issue of Covid-19 travel restrictions, Boris Johnson and his government appear to be trying to please everyone – and are doing a good job at pleasing very few.

The ending of additional measures for France after Sunday will mean a cooling of diplomatic tensions, while Spain staying on the amber list allows fully vaccinated Britons to avoid quarantine upon return from both nations. However, Spain is under close watch and travellers arriving in the UK from the country are now advised to take a PCR test - rather than the cheaper lateral flow tests - for the mandatory pre-departure test as a "precaution against the increased prevalence of the virus and variants".

Conservative MP – and chair of the of Transport Select Committee – Huw Merriman is one to have made his view of the move clear vis Twitter, calling PCR tests an "unnecessary rip-off". No doubt there will be other backbench Tories annoyed at aspects of the latest announcement.

The measures are a relief for a travel industry that is looking to get back on its feet – given the speculation that Spain could have moved up red list, as well as Germany, Austria and Norway being among seven nations added to the green list – but they are hardly jumping for joy. Mark Tanzer, the chief executive of the ABTA travel association, was one of a number of those in the industry to call for greater urgency from the government.

“The UK is falling behind our European competitors and the opening up of international travel from the UK is progressing at a snail’s pace," he said "[It is] making it extremely difficult for travel agents and tour operators to generate enough income to kickstart a recovery, which is desperately needed to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods.”

On the other hand, the government is trying to show that it is taking the risk of the spread of the Beta variant seriously, flagging up the fact that some countries have been moved to the red list. However, Labour has been quick to criticise the government for "flip-flopping over France" – and has called for transparency over how the decisions around international travel are made so that both travellers and the tourism industry have "clarity" over where they stand.

"Ministers need to get a grip and set out a proper strategy, provide full data, and progress work with global partners on international vaccine passports so travellers and the industry can have clarity instead of reckless U-turns and confusion," said Labour's shadow transport secretary, Jim McMahon.

This is the same tightrope that the government has been trying to walk for more than a year – recognising the threat that Covid variants pose while trying to do what they can to help industries in dire need of an economic boost. I'm not saying it is an easy job, but mixed messaging – the scrapping of the idea of a watchlist of countries that could move from amber to red after days of speculation being the latest example – has been a constant feature.

No doubt airlines and accommodation owners in France and Spain will be hoping for a flurry of late bookings, but many will wonder if Britons have already booked places in the UK, or scrapped plans for a summer holiday, given the shifting advice.

This will likely end up being a situation where the government can't win – someone will always be disappointed. But ministers should be wary of trying to please everyone at once.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Merriman
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Travel Agents#Uk#Britons#Twitter#Tories#European#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Selfish’ people who refuse vaccine will be barred from events, says Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a Covid vaccine “selfish” and insisted that they face being barred from mass events.Boris Johnson’s government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for big events such as football matches – having already announced they will be required for nightclubs and other crowded spaces in England from the end of September.Mr Gove risked the wrath of Tory MPs firmly opposed to mandatory use of vaccine passports by warning those who refuse to be jabbed that they may not be able to access mass events.“Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson pursuing Covid policy of mass infection that poses ‘danger to the world’, scientists warn

Boris Johnson’s government has come under pressure to urgently reconsider its plan to end Covid restrictions in England on Monday, as international scientists warned that the move poses a “danger to the world”.More than 1,200 scientists from around the globe have condemned the prime minister’s decision to forge ahead with so-called “freedom day” on 19 July, describing it as “unscientific and unethical”.Some of the experts convened an emergency summit on Friday, warning that the UK government’s decision to lift its rules on social distancing and masks amounted to a “murderous” policy of “herd immunity by mass infection”.The group of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Red list: Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte added

Georgia, Mexico and the French overseas territories of La Réunion and Mayotte have been downgraded from amber to red in the latest reshuffle of the government’s traffic light lists for international travel.The changes came into effect in England at 4am on 8 August. Follow UK Covid news live: Latest travel updates Those entering the UK from these destinations will now be subject to 11 nights of government-mandated hotel quarantine. This quarantine previously cost £1,750 per solo traveller but will be increasing to £2,285 as of 12 August. These countries and regions all “present a high public health risk to...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Britain’s R Rate Is Falling Faster Than Any Other Country

Despite coronavirus concerns these last few months over restrictions easing, international travel and the low vaccine uptake of Britain’s youth, it seems that efforts have been paying off as Britain’s R rate has been falling faster than any other country. Recent data from Public Health England (PHE) has shown that...
U.K.Telegraph

How a rain-soaked Boris Johnson tried to prove he isn’t a Tory wet

After 10 days of self-isolation, Boris Johnson had finally been allowed out of the house. By late morning, he was probably wishing he hadn’t. The rain was bucketing down with a vengeance – and he was getting absolutely drenched. Standing in front of a police HQ in Guildford, Surrey, the...
PetsBBC

My dog Dilyn can't control his romantic urges, says Boris Johnson

He has been accused of mischievous behaviour, such as chewing furniture and lifting his leg on a handbag. But now Boris Johnson has revealed his dog Dilyn really does have one seriously unpleasant habit. The two-year-old Jack Russell-cross likes to express his "romantic" urges by clinging on to people's legs,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson’s policy poses ‘danger to the world’, as cases soar past 50,000 a day

The UK's decision to end most Covid restrictions on 19 July poses "a danger to the world", an international group of scientists has warned.The group, which includes official government advisers to countries including Italy and Australia, says the government is pursuing herd immunity by mass infection.The warning comes as the UK records its highest number of daily cases since the height of the winter second wave.Some 51, 870 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since 15 January. The international scientists condemned the "reckless" plan by Boris Johnson to press ahead with...
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

"Danger to the world": 1,200+ scientists denounce Boris Johnson's plan to end UK COVID restrictions

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,200 scientists from around the world have condemned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to lift nearly all Covid restrictions in the United Kingdom on Monday, with some of the experts holding an emergency summit on Friday to warn that prematurely ending public health precautions in the country would lead to a surge in infections that could enable vaccine-resistant variants to develop and spread rapidly around the world.
Public Healthtravelmole.com

Foreign Office warns Britons to be ready for France's vaccine passport law

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has warned Britons in France that they should be armed with their vaccination certificates or produce a negative Covid-19 test at restaurants, cafes, museums, some public transport and other venues. It is also required for hospital visits. It became law in France despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy