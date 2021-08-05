W00000000 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY OF CARRABELLE CARRABELLE, FLORIDA LIGHTHOUSE WATER AND SEWER - PHASE I AND II CITY OF CARRABELLE (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of …
LIGHTHOUSE WATER AND SEWER - PHASE I AND II. CITY OF CARRABELLE (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Carrabelle City Hall located at 1206 Highway 98 East, Carrabelle, Florida 32322, until Thursday, August 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM local time. Sealed bids must be submitted in triplicate and marked "Sealed Bid, Lighthouse Water Extension – Phase I and II." At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.www.washingtoncounty.news
