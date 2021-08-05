W00000000 GULF COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) PROJECT AND SCOPE OF SERVICES REQUESTED RFQ NO. 2021-41 GULF COUNTY PUBLIC PARKS (DEAD LAKES …
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) GULF COUNTY PUBLIC PARKS (DEAD LAKES CAMPGROUND) & (HOWARD CREEK/ LOWER LANDING CAMPGROUND OPERATIONS, DEVELOPMENT & ADMINISTRATION. The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, Gulf County, Florida (the "County") is seeking solicitations and proposals from professional campground management and operations firms and/or individuals to administer, operate, further develop and manage the Gulf County Public Park and Facilities at both the Dead Lakes and Howard Creek/ Lower Landing Campgrounds.www.washingtoncounty.news
