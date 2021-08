PUBLIC NOTICE PLEASE NOTE: THE ADVISORY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MAKES RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE FRANKLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REGARDING YOUR APPLICATION. ALL APPLICANTS ARE NOTIFIED THAT …

PLEASE NOTE: THE ADVISORY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MAKES RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE FRANKLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REGARDING YOUR APPLICATION. ALL APPLICANTS ARE NOTIFIED THAT IF YOUR APPLICATION IS DENIED, IT MAY NOT BE RESUBMITTED FOR ONE YEAR. ALSO, ANY PERSON WISHING TO APPEAL THE RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE ADVISORY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OR THE DECISION OF THE FRANKLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER BOARD ARE RESPONSIBLE TO ENSURE THAT A VERBATIM TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS IS MADE.