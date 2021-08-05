Cancel
Florida State

W00000000 State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection NOTICE OF PERMIT ISSUANCE

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its agency action, in File No. GU-827, to grant a coastal construction control line permit pursuant to section 161.053, Florida Statutes, to WHITE SANDS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC for the construction of Single Family Home, swimming pool, and dune walkover seaward of the coastal construction control line (UPDATE). Project location: 472 Cape San Blas Rd., PARCEL ID: 06378-009R.

