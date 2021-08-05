‘We did it’: Crouser’s gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

Watch: Tom Daley Has the Internet Buzzing Over His Hobby at the Olympics. Yes, our eyes are welling up. Meet Ryan Crouser, the 28-year-old pro shot putter who just won his second gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 5. While becoming a gold medalist is quite the feat already, the moment was even more impressive considering he's now won back-to-back gold medals in the same event and set a new Olympic record this year, beating the one he previously set in 2016. But that wasn't all.