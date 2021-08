SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some hazy sun. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower to middle 80's. Dew points will stay in the 60's. Low pressure to our south will spin in place, keeping most of the rain away, but it will keep lots of clouds around. There may be an isolated shower or storm as we sit between a front to our north and low pressure to our south.