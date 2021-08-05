Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

The week in bankruptcies: Magellan Home-Goods Ltd. and Spain Street LLC

Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended July 30. Year to date through July 30, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 56% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
885
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Blaine, WA
State
California State
Seattle, WA
Business
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Us Bank#Magellan Home Goods Ltd#Spain Street Llc#Marine Dr#First Savings Bank#Us Bank#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Woodinville, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

‘All the ingredients for success’

Less than a year after David Dearie took over as CEO, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates was sold in a $1.2 billion deal. Here's what's next for Dearie and the winemaker. CEO David Dearie has lead Chateau Ste. Michelle since October 2020 and is seen at the Chateau in Woodinville, Washington on July 22, 2021. Here he is pictured in the cask aging room at the winery.
Real EstatePosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 30, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
EconomyPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - July 23, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Kirkland, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Construction Projects - Eastside

The List includes construction projects on the Eastside, which the Business Journal defines as Bellevue, Bothell, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kirkland, Newcastle, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish and Woodinville. Information was obtained from general contractors, project architects, real estate experts, PSBJ reporting, Sound Transit and individual city websites and representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Some major Eastside projects were not considered for The List because project cost estimates could not be obtained. These include Amazon’s Bellevue 600 office complex; Facebook’s Building X; Vulcan’s 555 Tower and West Main; Schnitzer West’s The Artise; Fana’s Four106 office tower and ParqHouse; and Alliance Residential Co.’s luxury and senior housing developments. The List will be updated as the Business Journal receives more information on these and other projects.
Woodinville, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Eastside

The List includes companies that are privately held; earned at least $500,000 in 2018 revenue; and are headquartered on the Eastside, which the Business Journal defines as Bellevue, Bothell, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kirkland, Newcastle, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish and Woodinville. Information was obtained from firm representatives through questionnaires and company websites. The Business Journal also required company executives to confirm revenues with a signed form. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy