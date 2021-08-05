The week in bankruptcies: Magellan Home-Goods Ltd. and Spain Street LLC
Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended July 30. Year to date through July 30, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 56% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.www.bizjournals.com
