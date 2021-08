In honor of the Games, check out our college lists categorized by Olympic events from archery to wrestling. Your future school could be on one of these lists!. The amazing athletic feats of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have certainly been inspiring. Maybe they’ve even inspired you in your college search! To help you explore colleges in a new way, we’ve collected some of our best college Lists & Rankings categorized by Summer Olympic sports. Learn more about each Olympic event and see which schools have the best clubs and teams according to our experts. Ready, set, go!