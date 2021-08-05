Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Italy wins US case as it seeks to reclaim marble statue

By COLLEEN BARRY
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

MILAN — (AP) — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer.

A U.S. district court in New York on Monday threw out a suit seeking to lift Italy's immunity brought by the Safani Gallery, which paid $152,625 in 2017 for the sculpture depicting the head of Alexander the Great dating Augustan Age of 300 B.C.

The judge rebuffed several attempts by the gallery to argue that Italy’s behavior had forfeited its protection under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

The case pits Italy's patrimony law, designed to protect its considerable cultural heritage, against Safani's claims of being a just and bona fide buyer of a statue that had long been on the art market.

The statue remains in the possession of the Manhattan district attorney's office, which seized it in February 2018 after an Italian cultural official spotted the gallery's listing and Italy claimed it had been stolen.

Italy’s art squad, a section of the paramilitary carabinieri dedicated to protecting Italy’s cultural heritage, declined to comment on the case. The Culture Ministry also did not respond to requests for comment.

Leila Amineddoleh, who represented Italy, said the ruling sends a strong message to auction houses and dealers who want to weaken sovereign countries' attempts to reclaim cultural patrimony that finds its way onto the art market.

She said it was the third case in recent years that involved dealers attempting to sue foreign governments for communicating about suspicious items. "All three have been dismissed,'' she said.

In its suit, the Safani Gallery claimed to have investigated the head’s provenance, “and came to believe that the head was neither stolen property nor otherwise subject to another’s claim of rightful ownership.”

David Schoen, who represents the Safani Gallery, said that his client is a “bona fide, good-faith purchaser" and that the district attorney's office had said in a court document that the gallery's “due diligence serves as a model.”

Schoen said Italy previously had never made any claim that the piece had been stolen, noting that the statue “had been widely advertised and displayed for decades at fairs and auctions attended by Italian authorities.”

The lawyer said he will submit an amended complaint, and if necessary appeal.

Schoen said that Italy, by claiming the statue had been stolen and seeking its return through U.S. law enforcement, was avoiding going to court to determine “who owns lawful title to the piece.”

“That should trouble every honest American citizen — dealer or collector — based on the facts of this case,” he said.

If Italy was determined to be the owner in a court case, then the Safani Gallery would be entitled to just compensation under international conventions, Schoen said.

According to a court filing, the marble antiquity was unearthed at the Roman Forum during a state-sponsored excavation and moved to the Antiquarium Forense museum before being listed as lost in 1960.

At issue in the case is the date of excavation — whether it was before Italy's patrimony law protecting cultural heritage was enacted and applied, or after.

The gallery’s suit argued, in part, that the district attorney’s office in seizing the statue was acting as Italy’s agent, which would have forfeited Italy's immunity as it acted without proof the statue was stolen. But the court said there was no evidence Italy “controlled the actions of the DA’s office.”

“Indeed, Italy’s relationship to the DA’s office is analogous to someone who reports a crime, or that something was stolen from them,’’ the judge wrote.

In a similar suit, Amineddoleh also represented Greece, which was sued by Sotheby’s after it asked the auction house to withdraw an 8th century Corinthian bronze horse from an auction where it was valued at up to $250,000. Sotheby’s claimed Greece was acting as a commercial entity by trying to stop the sale and thus not protected from lawsuits.

Greece lost in 2019, but won on appeal.

“An appeals court said no, Greece was acting in furtherance of its patrimony law,” Amineddoleh said, referring to a law to protect its antiquities from being stolen and trafficked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Auction#Manhattan#Antiquities#Milan#Ap#Italian#Carabinieri#The Culture Ministry#The Safani Gallery#American#The Roman Forum#Da#Sotheby#Corinthian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
Tennissemoball.com

Italy wins rematch with US in men's Olympic water polo

TOKYO (AP) -- Francesco Di Fulvio and Italy won the 2019 world championship in men's water polo, establishing themselves as gold medal contenders for the Olympics. Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived. A year after the Games were supposed to occur, Di Fulvio sees a wide-open competition in Tokyo. "We are...
MuseumsAtlas Obscura

A Tour Through Italy’s Massive ‘Museum of Abandonment’

Pierfrancesco Cenni flicks a switch on a portable fluorescent lantern, turns a knob to increase its intensity, and heads into the dark. “Use your phones’ flashlights, and put your feet where I put mine,” he calls out as he descends into the cool, damp underground air. At the bottom of a narrow flight of concrete stairs, with another flick, he turns on a massive fluorescent lamp, revealing a vast, two-story chamber, where thick cement pillars shoot up from bare earth into the darkness and girders hold up the ceiling.
WorldArkansas Online

Court favors Italy in artwork dispute

MILAN — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue that it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer. A U.S. district court in New York on Monday threw out a suit seeking to...
PhotographyGreenwichTime

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

July 30 – Aug. 5, 2021. From multiple wildfires in Greece and Turkey, to dancing outdoors after months of COVID-19 restrictions in France and a crash at the Hungary Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Cyprus: what is Elam, the far-right nationalist party seeking success after the demise of Golden Dawn?

A new shadow looms over Cypriot politics. Not much is known about the country’s far right, but Elam’s recent gains in the May 2021 general election put the party on the map for good. Elam originally started in 2008 as a sub-division of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn but ended up splitting off and changing its name to National People’s Front (ELAM), apparently for legal reasons.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

French court approves COVID-19 health pass to go into effect Monday

A French constitutional court ruled in favor of the government requiring COVID-19 health passes for citizens attempting to enter restaurants, bars and other venues. The Constitutional Council ruled Thursday the passes were legal for trains, restaurants, bars and other venues, The Associated Press reported. Passes can even be required for hospitals in some instances.
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

Olympic Latest: Italy wins 4x100 relay gold

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Italy has surprisingly won the men’s 4x100-meter relay to give Marcell Jacobs his second gold medal of the Tokyo Games. Jacobs won the men’s...
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Greek firefighters battle huge wildfires with reinforcements

GOUVES, Greece — (AP) — Pillars of billowing smoke and ash blocked out the sun above Greece's second-largest island and turned the sky orange as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts Sunday while residents appealed for additional firefighting help. The fire on Evia, an island...
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Militarynationalgeographic.com

The bombing of Hamburg foreshadowed the horrors of Hiroshima

Operation Gomorrah was the first time Allied forces targeted civilians—using an innovative technology that rendered German radar all but useless. Paul Peters staggered out of the bunker, driven into the Hamburg street by the increasing heat bomb after bomb had inflicted on his apartment building. As people rushed outside, they were hit with hurricane-force winds, flying sparks, and burning debris.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena In Turkey — Where Travelers Bet On ‘Bloody Shows’

Researchers used 200-year-old records to uncover the Colosseum-like arena where gladiators and animals fought to the death in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey. Archaeologists have just uncovered a rare piece of Roman-era history in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey — a nearly perfectly-preserved gladiator arena that could seat upwards of 20,000 cheering fans.
WorldUSA Today

Historic sites in Spain, China, India and Iran make 2021 UNESCO World Heritage list

MADRID — Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and adjoining Retiro Park have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, on Sunday backed the candidacy, which highlighted the green space's introduction of nature into Spain’s capital. The influence the properties have had on the designs of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members.
U.S. PoliticsMorganton News Herald

Mike Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but it's missing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Wednesday it's looking into the apparent disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whisky given more than two years ago to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the government of Japan. Pompeo knows nothing about the gift or an inquiry, a representative said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy